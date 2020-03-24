UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vector Center Produces 500,000 Tests For Coronavirus Per Week Rospotrebnadzor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia's State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector produces 500,000 test systems for the diagnostics of coronavirus per week, Vyacheslav Smolensky, deputy director of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection (Rospotrebnadzor), said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russia's State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector produces 500,000 test systems for the diagnostics of coronavirus per week, Vyacheslav Smolensky, deputy director of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection (Rospotrebnadzor), said Tuesday.

"As of today, the test production capacity of the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor alone is 500,000 units per week. This capacity is enough, with a reserve, to carry out diagnostics in the country," Smolensky told reporters.

He added that a permanent stock of test systems in the amount of 700,000 units has been created, and it will always be replenished.

"The production capabilities allow us to provide the necessary diagnostics in all the constituent entities of the Russian Federation," Smolensky emphasized.

