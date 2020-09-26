UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Vector Center To Release 2 Variants Of COVID-19 Vaccine Into Commercial Turnover

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:39 PM

Russia's Vector Center to Release 2 Variants of COVID-19 Vaccine Into Commercial Turnover

Russia's Vector research center plans to release two variants of a COVID-19 vaccine into circulation, said director of the center Rinat Maksyutov

PETROPAVLOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Russia's Vector research center plans to release two variants of a COVID-19 vaccine into circulation, said director of the center Rinat Maksyutov.

"We have developed vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19 on the basis of six independent technological platforms.

We have chosen two most promising vaccine options that we intend to release into civic circulation," Maksyutov said in a television appearance on Russia's Rossiya-1 channel.

Related Topics

Russia September TV

Recent Stories

MoF participates in 5th Framework Working Group me ..

10 minutes ago

Security arrangements finalize for Chehlum: Kabir ..

48 seconds ago

MoHAP calls for strengthening strategic partnershi ..

10 minutes ago

Ukraine's State Emergency Service Says One of An-2 ..

51 seconds ago

Death toll climbs to 23 from Ukraine military plan ..

53 seconds ago

Rangers arrest two street criminals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.