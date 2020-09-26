- Home
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:39 PM
Russia's Vector research center plans to release two variants of a COVID-19 vaccine into circulation, said director of the center Rinat Maksyutov
"We have developed vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19 on the basis of six independent technological platforms.
We have chosen two most promising vaccine options that we intend to release into civic circulation," Maksyutov said in a television appearance on Russia's Rossiya-1 channel.