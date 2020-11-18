(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russia's research center Vector is developing three coronavirus vaccines apart from the one that has been already registered, they are in different phases of trials, the country's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On October 13, the peptide vaccine EpiVacCorona, developed by Vector, became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19.

"Taking into consideration the results obtained through experiments, we have chosen four vaccines for COVID-19 prevention that we see as promising ones. They are currently in different stages of trials. There is a peptide vaccine, a recombinant vaccine based on the vesicular stomatitis virus, a recombinant vaccine based on the influenza A virus and a recombinant vaccine based on the measles virus," the watchdog said in a statement.