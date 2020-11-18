UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Vector Develops Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Apart From EpiVacCorona - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:46 PM

Russia's Vector Develops Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Apart From EpiVacCorona - Watchdog

Russia's research center Vector is developing three coronavirus vaccines apart from the one that has been already registered, they are in different phases of trials, the country's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russia's research center Vector is developing three coronavirus vaccines apart from the one that has been already registered, they are in different phases of trials, the country's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On October 13, the peptide vaccine EpiVacCorona, developed by Vector, became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19.

"Taking into consideration the results obtained through experiments, we have chosen four vaccines for COVID-19 prevention that we see as promising ones. They are currently in different stages of trials. There is a peptide vaccine, a recombinant vaccine based on the vesicular stomatitis virus, a recombinant vaccine based on the influenza A virus and a recombinant vaccine based on the measles virus," the watchdog said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia October Influenza From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive arrangements reviewed

14 seconds ago

Cleanliness ensures at food-related places

16 seconds ago

After 2nd wave of COVID-19, educational institutio ..

17 seconds ago

MoFA's science diplomacy page launched

19 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Lawmakers' High COVID-19 Incidence Is ..

2 minutes ago

US to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Iraq in Tr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.