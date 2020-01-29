UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vector Develops Two Coronavirus Detection Systems, Production Underway - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:11 PM

Russia's biological research center Vector has developed two test systems for detecting the coronavirus, and the production has already started, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Russia's biological research center Vector has developed two test systems for detecting the coronavirus, and the production has already started, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"The possibilities to produce these test systems for enabling coronavirus detection across entire Russia are increasing significantly every day, as the production volume is growing," Golikova said at a meeting on preventing China's novel coronavirus from spreading to Russia.

Meanwhile, Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said that Vector was conducting around 25,000 research operations every week using the new systems.

"We are nearly doubling the test systems production, and we will increase it fourfold in a week," Popova said at the meeting, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin participates.

Russia coordinates its effort on containing the new virus with the Eurasian Economic Union, Popova went on to say, adding that Russia could share its developments with other nations.

