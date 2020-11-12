UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vector Found Over 15 Compounds To Create Drugs To Treat COVID-19 - Watchdog

Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has discovered more than 15 compounds with pronounced antiviral activity, which are promising for the creation of drugs for treatment of the coronavirus infection, Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has discovered more than 15 compounds with pronounced antiviral activity, which are promising for the creation of drugs for treatment of the coronavirus infection, Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

"To date, the antiviral properties of more than 500 candidate therapeutic agents have been evaluated. The work is carried out in several stages, including the study of properties in experiments in vitro (on cell cultures) and in vivo (on laboratory animals). More than 15 compounds have been found that have a pronounced antiviral activity and promising for the creation of drugs against COVID-19," it said.

