MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has started developing a new coronavirus vaccine in the form of nasal drops, which will help produce immunity right at the "entrance gate" of the infection, Vector General Director Rinat Maksyutov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, we have started developing a vaccine in the form of drops, an intranasal vaccine. The composition of the main active component of the vaccine will remain unchanged [same as that of the EpiVacCorona vaccine]," Maksyutov said.

The vaccine will help develop immunity in the nasal mucous membranes, which can be described as the "entrance gate" of the infection, Maksyutov specified.