MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russia's research center Vector has already launched production of its coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona, the head of the national public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Tuesday.

"Vector has started production of the vaccine," Popova said at a healthcare forum.

A certain number of EpiVacCorona doses will be produced by the end of the year, the official specified.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, Vector's EpiVacCorona, had been registered.