UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Vector Launches Production Of EpiVacCorona Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:59 PM

Russia's Vector Launches Production of EpiVacCorona Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Watchdog

Russia's research center Vector has already launched production of its coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona, the head of the national public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russia's research center Vector has already launched production of its coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona, the head of the national public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Tuesday.

"Vector has started production of the vaccine," Popova said at a healthcare forum.

A certain number of EpiVacCorona doses will be produced by the end of the year, the official specified.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. In mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, Vector's EpiVacCorona, had been registered.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

14 seconds ago

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

27 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

30 minutes ago

Terror incidents in Pakistan linked to India's sin ..

46 seconds ago

India, US Sign Basic Exchange And Cooperation Agre ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.