Russia's Vector Plans To Start Testing COVID-19 Vaccine On Volunteers July 15 - Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Russia's Vector Plans to Start Testing COVID-19 Vaccine on Volunteers July 15 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia's virology research center Vector has completed pre-clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19 and plans to start testing it on volunteers on July 15, Anna Popova, the head of Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said.

"Colleagues have finished the pre-clinical trials. They have been conducted successfully. There is almost every ground to be certain that, as we have promised, the clinical trials will start on July 15," Popova said in an interview for the Russia-1 broadcaster.

