UrduPoint.com

Russia's Vector Plans To Switch To Production Of EpiVacCorona-N COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:30 AM

Russia's Vector Plans to Switch to Production of EpiVacCorona-N COVID-19 Vaccine

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia's Vector research center plans to switch to production of the recently registered EpiVacCorona-N vaccine against the coronaivrus, since it is easier to produce than the EpiVacCorona vaccine, while there is no difference at all for consumers, deputy head of the center, Tatiana Nepomnyashchikh, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"EpiVacCorona-N was created in order to switch to its production after EpiVacCorona. This is practically the same thing. They only have slightly different production technologies. It is easier to upscale EpiVacCorona-N production and it is easier to produce it in general. For the consumer, there is no difference at all," Nepomnyashchikh said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

