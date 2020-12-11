(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russia's Vector Center plans to introduce 10,000 doses of its vaccine EpiVacCorona into civil circulation every remaining week in December, and found an industrial partner to scale up production, the center's director, Rinat Maksyutov, said on friday.

"In the future, every week before the new year, we expect to introduce into civil circulation 10,000 doses of vaccine every week," Maksyutov told reporters.

He specified that an industrial partner, Geropharm, would help to scale up production, one of the key components of the vaccine will be produced there.

Vector has already produced 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona, 7,800 have been introduced into civil circulation and delivered to regions, Maksyutov also said.

The vaccine was delivered to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Tula, he added.