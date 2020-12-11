UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Vector Plans To Unload 10,000 Doses Of Its Vaccine Weekly Before 2021 - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia's Vector Plans to Unload 10,000 Doses of Its Vaccine Weekly Before 2021 - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russia's Vector Center plans to introduce 10,000 doses of its vaccine EpiVacCorona into civil circulation every remaining week in December, and found an industrial partner to scale up production, the center's director, Rinat Maksyutov, said on friday.

"In the future, every week before the new year, we expect to introduce into civil circulation 10,000 doses of vaccine every week," Maksyutov told reporters.

He specified that an industrial partner, Geropharm, would help to scale up production, one of the key components of the vaccine will be produced there.

Vector has already produced 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona, 7,800 have been introduced into civil circulation and delivered to regions, Maksyutov also said.

The vaccine was delivered to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Tula, he added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tula St. Petersburg December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

30 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

46 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

47 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

1 hour ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

1 hour ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.