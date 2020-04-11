UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vector Registers Test System For Detection Of COVID-19 Antibodies - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Russia's Vector Registers Test System for Detection of COVID-19 Antibodies - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Russia has registered a test system for detecting coronavirus antibodies, which was developed by the State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector, Russian consumer rights and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday.

"The test system was developed by the Rospotrebnadzor's State Scientific Center Vector in the shortest time possible, passed all the necessary technical and clinical trials. The registration certificate was issued," the statement said.

The test system will allow to identify patients with coronavirus, study population immunity and evaluate the effectiveness of the developed vaccines against COVID-19, the watchdog said.

