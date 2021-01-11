(@FahadShabbir)

Russia research center Vector sequenced the UK strain of the coronavirus from a patient sample in December and is still studying it, the press service of the Russia healthcare watchdog said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Russia research center Vector sequenced the UK strain of the coronavirus from a patient sample in December and is still studying it, the press service of the Russia healthcare watchdog said Monday.

"Vector institute has separated the 'UK' strain of coronavirus from a patient sample back in December 2020 and is studying it," the press service said.

The head of the watchdog, Anna Popova, confirmed earlier this month that a Russian who returned from a trip to the UK had the new strain.