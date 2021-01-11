UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Vector Research Center Sequenced UK Coronavirus Strain In December - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:13 PM

Russia's Vector Research Center Sequenced UK Coronavirus Strain in December - Watchdog

Russia research center Vector sequenced the UK strain of the coronavirus from a patient sample in December and is still studying it, the press service of the Russia healthcare watchdog said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Russia research center Vector sequenced the UK strain of the coronavirus from a patient sample in December and is still studying it, the press service of the Russia healthcare watchdog said Monday.

"Vector institute has separated the 'UK' strain of coronavirus from a patient sample back in December 2020 and is studying it," the press service said.

The head of the watchdog, Anna Popova, confirmed earlier this month that a Russian who returned from a trip to the UK had the new strain.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NYT enlists Lahore in 52 hotspot tourist destinati ..

2 seconds ago

131182 children to be immunized during polio drive ..

5 seconds ago

Former US Capitol Police Chief Says Requests for B ..

7 seconds ago

Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan Are Holding Trilateral Ne ..

9 seconds ago

Beijing Condemns US' Decision to Lift Restrictions ..

14 minutes ago

Spending long time in bio secure bubble was key fa ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.