MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia's research center Vector has successfully completed the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, the vaccine was proven absolutely safe, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Thursday.

"Vaccines safety is checked during the first phase of clinical trials. It has been completed, and it has shown absolute safety of the vaccine that we have created," Alexander Ryzhikov said in a live-stream on Instagram.