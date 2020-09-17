UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Vector Says Phase 1 Of Clinical Trials Proves COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:06 PM

Russia's Vector Says Phase 1 of Clinical Trials Proves COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

Russia's research center Vector has successfully completed the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, the vaccine was proven absolutely safe, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia's research center Vector has successfully completed the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, the vaccine was proven absolutely safe, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department said on Thursday.

"Vaccines safety is checked during the first phase of clinical trials. It has been completed, and it has shown absolute safety of the vaccine that we have created," Alexander Ryzhikov said in a live-stream on Instagram.

Related Topics

Russia Instagram

Recent Stories

Putin Notes Indian Prime Minister's Contribution t ..

2 minutes ago

US Firm Linked to Migrant Deportations to Oversee ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Israel plan to include Palestinian areas in b ..

9 minutes ago

European Council Chief Pays Tribute to Maltese Jou ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egyptian Counterp ..

8 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.