MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russia's research center Vector has received the Health Ministry's authorization for post-registration trials of its EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, the trials should be completed on June 15, according to the clinical trials register of the ministry.

"A multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled comparative randomized study of the acceptability, safety, immunogenicity and efficiency of the peptide antigen-based EpiVacCorona vaccine for COVID-19 prevention, with participation of 3,000 volunteers aged 18 and more (III-IV phase) ... Start: November 18, 2020, end: June 15, 2021," the register read.