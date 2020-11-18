UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vector To Complete Trials Of EpiVacCorona COVID-19 Vaccine In June - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:07 PM

Russia's Vector to Complete Trials of EpiVacCorona COVID-19 Vaccine in June - Ministry

Russia's research center Vector has received the Health Ministry's authorization for post-registration trials of its EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, the trials should be completed on June 15, according to the clinical trials register of the ministr

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russia's research center Vector has received the Health Ministry's authorization for post-registration trials of its EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, the trials should be completed on June 15, according to the clinical trials register of the ministry.

"A multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled comparative randomized study of the acceptability, safety, immunogenicity and efficiency of the peptide antigen-based EpiVacCorona vaccine for COVID-19 prevention, with participation of 3,000 volunteers aged 18 and more (III-IV phase) ... Start: November 18, 2020, end: June 15, 2021," the register read.

More Stories From World

