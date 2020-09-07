(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector will complete the clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19 on September 30, Anna Popova, the head of the Rospotrebnadzor public health watchdog, said on Monday

"Our colleagues are focusing on one vaccine, the peptide vaccine, its clinical trials are now being completed. September 30 is the final date," Popova said at the All-Russian Congress on Infectious Diseases.