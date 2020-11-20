UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vector To Release 50,000 Doses Of EpiVacCorona Vaccine By 2020 End - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Vector to Release 50,000 Doses of EpiVacCorona Vaccine by 2020 End - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian research center Vector plans to release 50,000 doses of its EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year, the national consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Friday.

The vaccine is now in Phase III post-registration clinical trials.

"There are plans to release 50,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the year," Rospotrebnadzor said, adding that 15,000 doses have been already produced.

Mass inoculation with the EpiVacCorona vaccine is planned for 2021, the watchdog added.

