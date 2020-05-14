UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vektor Research Center Hopes To Register COVID-19 Vaccine In September

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Vektor Research Center Hopes to Register COVID-19 Vaccine in September

The general director of Russia's Vektor research center said on Thursday that tests of the COVID-19 vaccine on 300 volunteers would be completed in June, expressing hope that the vaccine would be registered in September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The general director of Russia's Vektor research center said on Thursday that tests of the COVID-19 vaccine on 300 volunteers would be completed in June, expressing hope that the vaccine would be registered in September.

"In June, we are finishing pre-clinical efficiency and safety trials of the vaccine ...

in the minimal necessary amount for proceeding to clinical trials, envisioning the participation of 300 volunteers in the first and the second phase ... We expect to register the vaccine already in September," Rinat Maksyukov said at talks on Russia's genetic technologies development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the vaccine would be registered in September, also pointing to the need to focus on protecting the intellectual property.

