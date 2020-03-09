(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin received Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali on Saturday and informed him of the outcome of the talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents on Syria on March 5 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on the situation in Syria. The ambassador was informed about the results of the Russian-Turkish summit in Moscow on March 5. The importance of continuing close cooperation between Iran, Turkey and Russia in the Astana format was emphasized in order to ensure a long-term settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.

Last Thursday, Moscow hosted negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over the military escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib. Following the meeting, a joint document was adopted. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the Astana format and announced the introduction of a ceasefire regime. In addition, they agreed to establish a joint patrol along the strategic highway M4.