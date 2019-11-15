(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has discussed the Syrian conflict settlement and return of refugees with the Italian special envoy for the Arab republic, Paolo Dionisi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Vershinin received Dionisi earlier in the day.

"[The sides] exchanged views on the political settlement in Syria, significant progress in which has been achieved thanks to the launch of the Constitutional Committee with the decisive support from the countries of the Astana format," the ministry said in a statement.

The consultations also touched upon humanitarian issues related to the return of refugees and the rebuilding of post-conflict Syria.

The Syrian conflict broke out in 2011 as part of the so-called Arab Spring protests that swept the region. The national government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists and armed opposition in late 2017. Though counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas, the priority is now also given to a political settlement and the return of refugees.

The political process in the Arab republic began on October 30 with the first meeting of the 150-member Constitutional Committee in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the government, opposition and civil society.