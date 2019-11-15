UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Vershinin Discusses Syrian Settlement, Refugee Return With Italian Special Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:03 PM

Russia's Vershinin Discusses Syrian Settlement, Refugee Return With Italian Special Envoy

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has discussed the Syrian conflict settlement and return of refugees with the Italian special envoy for the Arab republic, Paolo Dionisi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has discussed the Syrian conflict settlement and return of refugees with the Italian special envoy for the Arab republic, Paolo Dionisi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Vershinin received Dionisi earlier in the day.

"[The sides] exchanged views on the political settlement in Syria, significant progress in which has been achieved thanks to the launch of the Constitutional Committee with the decisive support from the countries of the Astana format," the ministry said in a statement.

The consultations also touched upon humanitarian issues related to the return of refugees and the rebuilding of post-conflict Syria.

The Syrian conflict broke out in 2011 as part of the so-called Arab Spring protests that swept the region. The national government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists and armed opposition in late 2017. Though counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas, the priority is now also given to a political settlement and the return of refugees.

The political process in the Arab republic began on October 30 with the first meeting of the 150-member Constitutional Committee in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the government, opposition and civil society.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Civil Society Split Astana Progress Geneva October 2017 From Government Refugee Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

6 minutes ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

30 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

36 minutes ago

Gold price decrease Rs250 per tola 15 Nov 2019

3 minutes ago

Pre-Inauguration ceremony of Islamabad Art Festiva ..

3 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.