Russia's Vershinin Discusses World's Major Crises With UN Under-Secretary-General

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:51 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met on Thursday UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Andrew Lowcock to discuss the situation in Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

"[The parties] discussed the current humanitarian situation in Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela. The under-secretary-general highly assessed Russia's contribution to the UN efforts on the international humanitarian assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

Vershinin and Lowcock agreed to continue cooperation, aimed at using Russia's humanitarian potential, based on the UN aid principles.

