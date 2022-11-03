(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with the Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, the implementation of the Russian part of the grain deal, the parties agreed on further contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following the two diplomats' phone conversation.

"During the conversation, the main issues related to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat on promoting the promotion of Russian food products and fertilizers to global markets were discussed. The need for the UN side to fulfill its obligations under the Memorandum was emphasized," the foreign ministry said.

"Further contacts were agreed to coordinate efforts in the interests of ensuring global food security," it added.