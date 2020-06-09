UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vershinin, US Ambassador Discuss Cooperation At Int'l Platforms - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:46 PM

Russia's Vershinin, US Ambassador Discuss Cooperation at Int'l Platforms - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan held on Tuesday a phone conversation on bilateral cooperation at international platforms, and coordination on effort toward settling regional conflicts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the conversation was held at the US side's initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan held on Tuesday a phone conversation on bilateral cooperation at international platforms, and coordination on effort toward settling regional conflicts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the conversation was held at the US side's initiative.

"During the talks, a special focus was made on bilateral cooperation at international platforms and coordination of our countries' effort on promoting the settlement of regional conflicts," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

