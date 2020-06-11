MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffreyheld phone talks on Thursday, during which discussed issues related to the settlement of the Syrian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed in detail issues of advancing the process of political settlement of the Syrian crisis in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254, which provides for the commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement read.

According to the statement, the parties also discussed the situation on the ground and ways to stabilize the situation in Idlib and the country's south.

Syria has been torn apart by conflict between government forces, armed opposition groups, and terrorist organizations since 2011.