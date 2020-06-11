UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Vershinin, US Envoy Discuss Syrian Conflict Settlement In Phone Talks - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Russia's Vershinin, US Envoy Discuss Syrian Conflict Settlement in Phone Talks - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffreyheld phone talks on Thursday, during which discussed issues related to the settlement of the Syrian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed in detail issues of advancing the process of political settlement of the Syrian crisis in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254, which provides for the commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement read.

According to the statement, the parties also discussed the situation on the ground and ways to stabilize the situation in Idlib and the country's south.

Syria has been torn apart by conflict between government forces, armed opposition groups, and terrorist organizations since 2011.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Idlib Independence Government Unity Foods Limited Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

1 hour ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

1 hour ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

Industry Deptt, Garments' industry asked to work o ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi govt to make final decision about Hajj by Ju ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.