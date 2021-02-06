Russia's vessel Fortuna has begun laying pipes in the waters of Denmark after successfully completing preparatory work for the resumption of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the operator of the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, said on Saturday

"Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, which started work on the resumption of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on January 24, has successfully completed sea tests and, today, started laying pipes in the waters of Denmark," the company said.