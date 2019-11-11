UrduPoint.com
Russia's VGTRK Denies Reports Of Attack On Film Crew

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

Russia's VGTRK Denies Reports of Attack on Film Crew

The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) has denied reports that its film crew came under fire in eastern Ukraine earlier on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) has denied reports that its film crew came under fire in eastern Ukraine earlier on Monday.

"The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic earlier reported that a film crew of the Russia 24 television channel [belongs to VGTRK] had come under fire in the village of Yasnoe in Donbas, and all contacts with it were lost.

"The film crew did not come under fire," the VGTRK press service said.

