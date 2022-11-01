Western countries are pushing the world toward a global war, only a complete and final victory of Russia is a guarantee against global conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Western countries are pushing the world toward a global war, only a complete and final victory of Russia is a guarantee against global conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Western countries are pushing the world toward a global war. And only the complete and final victory of Russia is a guarantee against world conflict," he said on Telegram.

Medvedev cited the thesis of Western countries: "Russia cannot be allowed to win the war," and wondered what it really meant.

"Trace a simple formal logic. If it is not Russia that wins, then, apparently, Ukraine.

The goal of Ukraine in the war was declared by the Kiev regime the return of all territories that previously belonged to it. That is, their rejection from Russia. This is a threat to the existence of our state and the collapse of today's Russia. And this means a direct reason for the application of paragraph 19 of the Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence," he said.

"And then who is planning a nuclear conflict, let me know? What is this if not a direct provocation of a world war with the use of nuclear weapons?" Medvedev said.