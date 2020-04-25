(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has docked to the International Space Station (ISS) with more than two tonnes of supplies and equipment, a live feed from Roscosmos showed.

The vehicle launched aboard the Soyuz 2.1a rocket, dubbed the "Victory Rocket," reached the ISS in three hours and twenty minutes, just one minute longer than record-holder Progress MS-12 in July 2019.

The speedy method of delivery is thanks to an ultra-short two-phase delivery method. The Progress MS-14 was only the fourth ship to be delivered through this method.

The launch vehicle was outfitted to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, bearing military insignia of the Great Patriotic War.

The cargo ship delivered life-sustaining oxygen, water and food supplies to the newly interned Expedition 63 as well as equipment for the station's upkeep and scientific experiments.

The expedition is made up of Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanshin and Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Chris Cassidy. They replaced Expedition 62 earlier this month.