UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's 'Victory Rocket' Delivers Cargo Spacecraft To ISS In Near Record Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 01:51 PM

Russia's 'Victory Rocket' Delivers Cargo Spacecraft to ISS in Near Record Time

The Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has docked to the International Space Station (ISS) with more than two tonnes of supplies and equipment, a live feed from Roscosmos showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has docked to the International Space Station (ISS) with more than two tonnes of supplies and equipment, a live feed from Roscosmos showed.

The vehicle launched aboard the Soyuz 2.1a rocket, dubbed the "Victory Rocket," reached the ISS in three hours and twenty minutes, just one minute longer than record-holder Progress MS-12 in July 2019.

The speedy method of delivery is thanks to an ultra-short two-phase delivery method. The Progress MS-14 was only the fourth ship to be delivered through this method.

The launch vehicle was outfitted to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, bearing military insignia of the Great Patriotic War.

The cargo ship delivered life-sustaining oxygen, water and food supplies to the newly interned Expedition 63 as well as equipment for the station's upkeep and scientific experiments.

The expedition is made up of Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanshin and Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Chris Cassidy. They replaced Expedition 62 earlier this month.

Related Topics

Water Russia Vehicle Germany Progress July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy demonstrates anti-ship missiles' fir ..

30 seconds ago

Four killed, three wounded in road mishap

32 seconds ago

NGOs, public organizations appear active in creati ..

33 seconds ago

UK announces 9 more charter flights from Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Govt advises people to stay indoor: Senior leader ..

1 minute ago

Punjab teachers appeal Punjab CM to withdraw wheat ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.