UrduPoint.com

Russia's Viktor Bout Among Those Discussed In Prisoner Exchange With US - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russia's Viktor Bout Among Those Discussed in Prisoner Exchange With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that Russian businessman Viktor Bout was one of the persons being discussed as part of the prisoner exchange.

"Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we are certainly counting on a positive result," Ryabkov told reporters.

He added that Russia and the United States had not yet come to a consensus on the exchange, but contacts were continuing through a special channel.

"I want to hope that the prospect (of the exсhange) is not only preserved but strengthened. And the moment will come when we will get a concrete agreement from the prospect. The Americans are showing some external activity, we are working professionally through a special channel," Ryabkov said.

The Russian businessman was arrested in 2008 on terrorism charges in Bangkok, Thailand, in a joint operation between the Thai and US authorities. He was sentenced to 25 years in a US prison in 2012 on charges of conspiracy to murder American citizens and financially supporting terrorism. Bout denies all accusations.

In late July, US media reported that Washington offered to exchange Bout for former US marine Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia on charges of espionage, and US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

Related Topics

Murder Thailand Prisoner Exchange Russia Washington Oil Bangkok United States July Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

32 minutes ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.