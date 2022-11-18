MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that Russian businessman Viktor Bout was one of the persons being discussed as part of the prisoner exchange.

"Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we are certainly counting on a positive result," Ryabkov told reporters.

He added that Russia and the United States had not yet come to a consensus on the exchange, but contacts were continuing through a special channel.

"I want to hope that the prospect (of the exсhange) is not only preserved but strengthened. And the moment will come when we will get a concrete agreement from the prospect. The Americans are showing some external activity, we are working professionally through a special channel," Ryabkov said.

The Russian businessman was arrested in 2008 on terrorism charges in Bangkok, Thailand, in a joint operation between the Thai and US authorities. He was sentenced to 25 years in a US prison in 2012 on charges of conspiracy to murder American citizens and financially supporting terrorism. Bout denies all accusations.

In late July, US media reported that Washington offered to exchange Bout for former US marine Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia on charges of espionage, and US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.