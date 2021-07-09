ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, who was convicted in France, will be released from a French prison on August 21 and after that extradited to Greece, his mother Vera Vinnik told Sputnik.

"He will be released from the French prison on August 20 or August 21, 2021, in 1.5 months. He has received documents on that. However, he will be sent to Greece," Vera Vinnik said.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which has accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through the cryptocurrency trading platform.

France also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request. On January 23, 2020, Vinnik was extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and a 100,000-euro ($119,433) fine last December. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.