Russia's Virology Center Vector Plans To Start Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine July 15

Tue 30th June 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector plans to start clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus on July 15, and volunteers have already been selected, Vector Director General Rinat Maksyutov told Sputnik in an interview.

"We expect clinical trials to start on July 15. A total of 300 volunteers will take part in the clinical trials.

They have already been selected, and they meet all the demands perfectly well," Maksyutov said.

The first stage of the clinical studies will be completed in September, and then registration of the vaccine will start, if it is proven safe and highly immunogenic, Vector chief announced.

"It should be noted that we will keep monitoring volunteers' health even in the post-registration period," Maksyutov specified.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has praised Vector as a leader in coronavirus vaccine creation.

