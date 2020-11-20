UrduPoint.com
Russia's Vladivostok Asks Pacific Fleet To Assist In Dealing With Results Of Winter Storm

Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russia's Vladivostok Asks Pacific Fleet to Assist in Dealing With Results of Winter Storm

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Russian city of Vladivostok has requested the Pacific Fleet to assist with mitigating the consequences of a winter storm, sailors are starting their work on the Russky Island, located near the city, the mayor's office said on Friday.

On late Wednesday a strong wind started in the city, followed o Thursday by snow showers.

The city's roads are covered in ice, fallen trees and branches are lying everywhere. The city has declared an emergency.

"The city administration has contacted the [fleet] command, we have discussed the issues of the military rendering its assistance. The forces of the Pacific Fleet forces numbering 55 people have been engaged in mitigating the consequences of bad weather. By 3 p.m. [05:00 GMT] ... they will be working on the Russky Island," the office said in a statement

The military is said to be helping with clearing fallen trees.

