UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Voldograd Region Launches Probe After Local River Turns Red

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia's Voldograd Region Launches Probe After Local River Turns Red

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The authorities of Russia's Volgograd Region said on Monday that they had launched a probe into suspected pollution that prompted a local river to change its color and caused a mass fish die-off.

Reports of the Archeda River turning red first emerged in local media.

"An interdepartmental check is being carried out in connection with fish die-off and a change in color of water in the Archeda River," the region's committee of natural resources, forestry and ecology said.

According to the regional agency, Archeda River saw a cleanup just last month. Subsequent samples showed that its water met sanitary standards, the committee added.

The regional prosecutor's office has also announced a probe into reports of "unauthorized discharge of sewage into a water body, the death of aquatic biological resources and a poor-quality cleanup in the Archeda River."

Related Topics

Water Russia Volgograd Media

Recent Stories

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

12 minutes ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

21 minutes ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

30 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 80,683 people against COVID-19 in l ..

45 minutes ago

Palestine Registers Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Aga ..

33 minutes ago

Double blind murder case solved, criminal held in ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.