VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The authorities of Russia's Volgograd Region said on Monday that they had launched a probe into suspected pollution that prompted a local river to change its color and caused a mass fish die-off.

Reports of the Archeda River turning red first emerged in local media.

"An interdepartmental check is being carried out in connection with fish die-off and a change in color of water in the Archeda River," the region's committee of natural resources, forestry and ecology said.

According to the regional agency, Archeda River saw a cleanup just last month. Subsequent samples showed that its water met sanitary standards, the committee added.

The regional prosecutor's office has also announced a probe into reports of "unauthorized discharge of sewage into a water body, the death of aquatic biological resources and a poor-quality cleanup in the Archeda River."