MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Any provocations against a nuclear state threaten the peace and global security, Russian lower house chairman Viacheslav Volodin said on Sunday, commenting on the incident with UK warship Defender in the Black Sea.

HMS Defender made inroads to Russia's territorial waters in the Black Sea this past Wednesday, prompting the Russian forces to fire warning shots until it leaves.

London denied the shots were fired at all, even though Russia's FSB security service released the video footage of the encounter.

"It is good that the incident ended without tragic consequences. Except for the disgrace for those who planned this operation, as the consequences could have been horrifying. Any provocations against a nuclear state jeopardize the peace and the global security in general," Volodin wrote on Telegram.