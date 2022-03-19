UrduPoint.com

Russia's Voronezh Authorities Deny Claims About Destruction Of 2 Ukrainian Missiles

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Russia's Voronezh Authorities Deny Claims About Destruction of 2 Ukrainian Missiles

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The government of the Voronezh Region, located southwest of Moscow on the border with Ukraine, on Friday denied reports that two Ukrainian missiles were allegedly destroyed in the area.

"According to the operational information of the municipality's administration, no such incidents have occurred in the area.

The situation is calm, safe and manageable," the local government said on Telegram.

Earlier on Friday, some local media posted fake news referring to "unconfirmed information" and claiming that two Ukrainian missiles Tochka-U were allegedly destroyed in the region's city of Zemlyansk.

>