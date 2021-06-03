(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia's news website, VTimes announced on Thursday that it would permanently shuttered down operations after the authorities decided to label the outlet as foreign media that acts as a foreign agent.

The news website VTimes, created by former staff of one of Russia's leading business newspaper, Vedomosti in 2020, was blacklisted by the Russian Ministry of Justice in mid-May.

"We are compelled to inform you that we do not see the possibility of continuing [the operation of] the VTimes news outlet," the news website said in a statement.

The news outlet added that it had studied seven scenarios for VTimes to continue its activities, with or without foreign agent status, noting that each of them bears a risk of criminal prosecution of its employees with the possibility of imprisonment.

"Therefore, we decided to stop publishing VTimes on June 12, on Russia Day," the statement added.

On Monday, another Russian news outlet, online news portal Newsru.com, announced it was going offline for good due to economic reasons triggered by the "political situation" in the country. According to the head of the Russian Union of Journalists, Vladimir Solovyov, the decision could have been caused, among other things, by the recent inclusion of a number of foreign media outlets in Russia's registry of foreign agents, noting that some media are shutting down to avoid being added to the list.