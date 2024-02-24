United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia at the UN General Assembly on Friday of ignoring the will of the world as more than 50 countries stood with Kyiv to oppose the invasion.

The meeting was held as Ukraine prepares to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion while vital military aid remains blocked by the US Congress and Russia is emboldened by fresh gains in recent weeks.

Despite speeches by prominent Western foreign ministers, there will be no vote on the conflict as there was last year as the UN is preoccupied by the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

This time a year ago the General Assembly called for an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops with an overwhelming majority of member states, 141 countries, voting in favor with just seven against.

But a diplomatic source told AFP that the "mood has changed" over the past year and that "Arab countries will remember how Ukraine voted on Gaza" after Kyiv abstained on votes calling for an immediate ceasefire in the General Assembly.

"Russia ignores the will of the global majority. It continues its aggression, and throws more and more men into the flames of war," Kuleba said.

"We can also see that in these two years, global security has only deteriorated. More and more wars and conflicts are flaring up across the globe. One of the reasons for this is the bleeding wound in the heart of Europe."

Kuleba said Ukraine was "actively working" to prepare for a global peace summit to be hosted in Switzerland, but Russia called the initiative "futile."

Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis invited all member states to join the talks which he said should be held before the summer.