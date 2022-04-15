(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Russia's statements about risks of increasing US military aid to Ukraine will not force Washington to change its position on the issue, State Department spokesman Ned price told CNN on Friday.

"We have an obligation to continue to do what we are doing to support our Ukrainian partners, we are going to continue to do that. The Russians said some things privately, they said some things publicly - nothing will dissuade us from the strategy we embarked on," Price said.

Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported that Moscow has sent a note to Washington, warning that NATO arms supplies to Kiev are exacerbating the Ukraine conflict and can lead to unpredictable consequences.