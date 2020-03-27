The week-long paid vacation in Russia announced on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin is aimed at minimizing direct people-to-people contacts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that remote working during that period was only welcome

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The week-long paid vacation in Russia announced on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin is aimed at minimizing direct people-to-people contacts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that remote working during that period was only welcome.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order designating the week from March 30 to April 3 a non-working one, with the preservation of work pay, as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We assume that those who have so far worked remotely will continue to work as they did next week.

We are not talking about weekends or holidays in the classic sense. This non-working mode has been introduced to reduce contacts between people to the maximum," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stated that, for example, employees of defense companies that had a "compulsory working cycle" would continue working during the announced vacations.

He noted that the authorities welcome distance work if possible.

Earlier in the day, Russia's coronavirus response center said that Russia had registered 196 new COVID-19 cases in 16 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 1,036. One related fatality was also reported.