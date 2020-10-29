UrduPoint.com
Russia's Westernmost Kaliningrad Region Sees Record 102 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:51 PM

The Kaliningrad region in western Russia has registered a daily record increase of 102 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the regional coronavirus response headquarters reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Kaliningrad region in western Russia has registered a daily record increase of 102 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the regional coronavirus response headquarters reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the Kaliningrad Region has registered 102 new COVID-19 cases, among which 67 cases (65.7 percent) - [acute respiratory viral infections] ARVI, 20 cases (19.6 percent) - pneumonia, 15 cases (14.7 percent) - asymptomatic," the headquarters said.

The previous record increase in COVID-19 infections was reported by the region on October 20, when 100 COVID-19 patients were registered.

For the first time, 113 people had recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from the region's hospitals in a day.

According to the regional coronavirus response headquarters, 280,700 people have been tested for COVID-19, of whom 6,634 people have tested positive, 4,477 patients have recovered, 98 people have died, and another 2,694 patients are under medical supervision.

The Kaliningrad Region's health ministry said that about 200, or 20 percent, of the 964 hospital beds remain free and there is no need to increase their number.

