MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The statement of the Russian Defense Ministry about considering vessels in the Black Sea as carriers of military cargo concerns requests for their inspection to make sure what cargo they are transporting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russia will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers from July 20, and that flags of countries of such vessels will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.

"This (statement) means we have to make sure that the ship is carrying something bad, this means... a request, an inspection if necessary to make sure it is like that or not," Vershinin told a briefing, commenting on the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry on navigation in the Black Sea.