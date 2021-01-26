Russia is prepared for constructive and productive work at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), however, this will be impossible under even minimal restrictions, the head of the Russian upper house delegation, Sergey Kislyak, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russia is prepared for constructive and productive work at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), however, this will be impossible under even minimal restrictions, the head of the Russian upper house delegation, Sergey Kislyak, has said.

As the assembly began its winter session on Monday, the leader of the Ukrainian delegation contested the rights of the Russian side over alleged human rights violations in what was described as occupied territories, meaning Crimea and Donbas. The matter was put to a vote, with the majority supporting Ukraine's initiative. The issue was transferred to the appropriate committee to prepare a report that will be discussed this week.

"We are ready to work in the assembly in a constructive and productive manner, but only on equal terms with other delegations. Our work in PACE will be impossible with even partial restrictions on our delegation," Kislyak said, according to the Russian upper house.

Following reunification with Crimea in 2014, Russia was deprived of certain rights within the assembly, which caused Moscow to suspend its participation, as well as its payments to the organization. Russia's delegation rights were fully restored in the summer of 2019.