Russia's World Famous Tsarskoye Selo Opens Parks For Visitors On July 3 - Museum

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:54 PM

Russian state museum complex Tsarskoye Selo is ready to open the Catherine and Alexander parks for visitors on July 3, offering a park tour in small groups and a ferry ride along the Great Pond, the press office of the museum complex told Sputnik

"We have already shared the great news that starting on July 3 we are opening the Catherine and Alexander parks. Today we can provide additional details of how it will work. You can stroll around the Cameron Gallery and the Private Garden of the Catherine park, take a ferry along the Great Pond. The museum offers a tour of the park. The number of groups is a subject to restriction. Besides, no more than five people should be in a single group. At this stage of lifting restrictions, all park pavilions are closed," the press office stated.

According to the museum complex administration, Tsarskoy Selo will conduct regular disinfection of contact surfaces and advise visitors to maintain a social distance.

"For the museum, the opening of parks is the first stage. We believe that in the foreseeable future we will be able to open for visitors the Catherine Palace, the Military Chamber, Exhibition of Court Carriages and park pavilions," the press office stated, noting that the opening date of the palace was still unknown and would become clear after July 6.

The parks and fountains of Peterhof, which is another one of St. Petersburg's most famous and popular visitor attractions, is opening its gates on the same day of July 3.

The Tsarskoe Selo State Museum and Heritage Site is a superb monument of architecture and garden-and-park design dating from the eighteenth to early twentieth centuries.

