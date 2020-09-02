(@FahadShabbir)

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Forestry of Russia's Far Eastern republic of Yakutia flagged a proposal on Wednesday to reduce the area in which parts of rockets are searched for after space launches from the Vostochny spaceport.

"A reconnaissance commission has submitted a proposal to reduce the territory of fall of separating parts of carrier rockets, it will be consolidated within a supplementary agreement between the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) and the Roscosmos state space corporation," the ministry said.

The reconnaissance commission, composed of space scientists and local officials, is underway with exploratory works in the Yakut regions of Vilyuysk and Aldan from August 24 to September 3, according to the press release.

"In the Vilyuysk region, the commission optimized the locations of the monitoring grounds, collected environmental probes, examined sites of possible human habitation and adjusted the measures to ensure safety of the population during launches of carrier rockets from the Vostochny spaceport," the press release read.

The ministry said it would sign an agreement with Roscosmos soon.