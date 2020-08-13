UrduPoint.com
Russia's Yandex Says Armed People Have Entered Its Office In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:38 PM

Unidentified armed people have entered Yandex office in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, the Russian tech company confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Unidentified armed people have entered Yandex office in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, the Russian tech company confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

The Bell reported earlier in the day, citing a source, that unidentified armed people wearing black clothes had entered Yandex office in Minsk.

The office is now blocked, there are several people inside, according to the outlet.

"We confirm this. We are trying to get more details," Yandex said.

