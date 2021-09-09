The Russian tech company Yandex said on Thursday that it has managed to repel a "record" DDoS attack on the company that peaked at over 20 million RPS (request per second)

"Our experts really managed to repel a record attack of more than 20 million RPS - this is the largest known attack in the entire history of the internet.

But this is just one of many attacks aimed not only at Yandex, but also at many other companies in the world," Yandex said in its blog on the Habr portal.

The tech company also said that such attacks have been going on for several weeks on a very large scale, and their source is a new botnet.