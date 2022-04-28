Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko following his exchange for imprisoned former US Marine Trevor Reed claimed in interview published on Thursday that he had been kidnapped rather than arrested by the United States as no formal procedures had been met

On Wednesday, Moscow and Washington exchanged Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the US, for Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, following lengthy negotiations.

"I had not been arrested, I had been kidnapped. An arrest involves some sort of formal procedure, which had not been met," Yaroshenko told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

He added that he had been kept in a prison cell with some other 80-100 criminals, which was designed to house 33 inmates, in a prison built in 1939, where health requirements had not been met and pillows had been forbidden. He also said that it was prohibited to receive parcels, including medicals.

Yaroshenko added that the US prosecution had offered him several plea bargains but he had refused.

"The first one (bargain) was when I had been flown out on an American airline flight... from the territory of Liberia.

It was a charter flight," the Russian citizen said.

The second plea bargain was made ahead of a court hearing in New York.

"At first I had been threatened with life imprisonment... They had offered: let us take your whole family out... cooperate with us... But I had said that I would not trash someone to save my life," Yaroshenko said.

The Russian citizen mentioned that he did not want to make a deal with an "aggressor state."

"They have been trying to defeat our country all our lives, and for me to make some sort of a deal with an enemy? I keep remembering my father's words: son, think about your motherland first, and then about yourself," he said.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking and was later extradited to the US. In 2011, a US court sentenced Yaroshenko to 20 years in prison for taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the United States. Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in July 2020 for assaulting police officers who were called during his drunken dispute with two women on a Moscow street.