UrduPoint.com

Russia's Yaroshenko Claims He Was Kidnapped By US, Not Arrested

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 06:15 PM

Russia's Yaroshenko Claims He Was Kidnapped by US, Not Arrested

Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko following his exchange for imprisoned former US Marine Trevor Reed claimed in interview published on Thursday that he had been kidnapped rather than arrested by the United States as no formal procedures had been met

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko following his exchange for imprisoned former US Marine Trevor Reed claimed in interview published on Thursday that he had been kidnapped rather than arrested by the United States as no formal procedures had been met.

On Wednesday, Moscow and Washington exchanged Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the US, for Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, following lengthy negotiations.

"I had not been arrested, I had been kidnapped. An arrest involves some sort of formal procedure, which had not been met," Yaroshenko told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

He added that he had been kept in a prison cell with some other 80-100 criminals, which was designed to house 33 inmates, in a prison built in 1939, where health requirements had not been met and pillows had been forbidden. He also said that it was prohibited to receive parcels, including medicals.

Yaroshenko added that the US prosecution had offered him several plea bargains but he had refused.

"The first one (bargain) was when I had been flown out on an American airline flight... from the territory of Liberia.

It was a charter flight," the Russian citizen said.

The second plea bargain was made ahead of a court hearing in New York.

"At first I had been threatened with life imprisonment... They had offered: let us take your whole family out... cooperate with us... But I had said that I would not trash someone to save my life," Yaroshenko said.

The Russian citizen mentioned that he did not want to make a deal with an "aggressor state."

"They have been trying to defeat our country all our lives, and for me to make some sort of a deal with an enemy? I keep remembering my father's words: son, think about your motherland first, and then about yourself," he said.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking and was later extradited to the US. In 2011, a US court sentenced Yaroshenko to 20 years in prison for taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs into the United States. Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in July 2020 for assaulting police officers who were called during his drunken dispute with two women on a Moscow street.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Exchange Moscow Russia Drugs Washington Threatened Liberia New York United States July Criminals Women 2020 Family All From Court

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL pri ..

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL prices

4 minutes ago
 Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, ..

Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, six others under Article 6

13 minutes ago
 Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan ..

Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan for Sadqay Tumhare

24 minutes ago
 Greece Cancels Confidence-Building Talks With Turk ..

Greece Cancels Confidence-Building Talks With Turkey Over Airspace Violations

22 seconds ago
 Putin, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Situation in U ..

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

23 seconds ago
 PMLN leader slams former PM over broken promises

PMLN leader slams former PM over broken promises

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.