MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had complained of COVID-19 symptoms while in the US prison, tested negative for the coronavirus, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Yaroshenko's lawyer has recently told Sputnik that the Russian national's cellmates had COVID-19 and Yaroshenko himself appeared to have the symptoms.

"As far as I know, so far this [result] has not come back positive," Moskalkova said, when asked if there was any news about Yaroshenko's test results.

Yaroshenko was sentenced in the United States in 2011 to 20 years in jail on charges of conspiring to bring large quantity of drugs to the United States.