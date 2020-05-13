UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Yaroshenko Tests Negative For COVID-19 In US Prison - Russian Ombudswoman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:32 PM

Russia's Yaroshenko Tests Negative for COVID-19 in US Prison - Russian Ombudswoman

Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had complained of COVID-19 symptoms while in the US prison, tested negative for the coronavirus, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had complained of COVID-19 symptoms while in the US prison, tested negative for the coronavirus, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Yaroshenko's lawyer has recently told Sputnik that the Russian national's cellmates had COVID-19 and Yaroshenko himself appeared to have the symptoms.

"As far as I know, so far this [result] has not come back positive," Moskalkova said, when asked if there was any news about Yaroshenko's test results.

Yaroshenko was sentenced in the United States in 2011 to 20 years in jail on charges of conspiring to bring large quantity of drugs to the United States.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Jail United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China urges India to refrain from taking any compl ..

56 seconds ago

Experts asks citizens to take coronavirus threat s ..

6 minutes ago

EU calls for phased return of tourism after virus ..

6 minutes ago

RCB conducts anti-corona spray operation in differ ..

6 minutes ago

PCJCCI launches 2nd digital exhibitions, conferenc ..

6 minutes ago

9,647 Turkish citizens in virus quarantine

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.