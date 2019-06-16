UrduPoint.com
Russia's Yekaterinburg Eparchy Says Waives Right To Build Church In Local Park

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:20 PM

Russia's Yekaterinburg Eparchy Says Waives Right to Build Church in Local Park

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Yekaterinburg Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church said Sunday that it gives up the right to build a new church in a local park amid the ongoing dispute.

"In an atmosphere of lies and deception, even the site chosen openly and honestly by the majority of citizens will still cause discord ... We give up the right to build the Cathedral of St. Catherine in the park near the drama theater," Metropolitan Kirill of Yekaterinburg and Verkhoturye said as quoted in the eparchy's statement.

The construction of the St. Catherine church in a Yekaterinburg city park has been opposed by many locals and even triggered protests in the city.

Protesters have argued that there are enough churches in the area and insisted that the park be preserved instead. Local authorities, in turn, have said that the project meets all legal requirements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to poll local residents to hear their opinion on the issue. A poll by Russian Public Opinion Research Center published in May revealed that 74 percent of respondents considered the park near the drama theater an unsuitable site for the new church. Commenting on the survey, the Yekaterinburg church authorities said that it was conducted in a tense situation and therefore did not clearly reflect the public's attitude toward the issue.

