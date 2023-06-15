UrduPoint.com

Russia's Yeltsin Center Being Inspected For Foreign Agent Activities - Justice Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russia's Yeltsin Center Being Inspected for Foreign Agent Activities - Justice Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Russian Justice Ministry has started an inspection of the Yeltsin Center ” a cultural organization and museum dedicated to late President Boris Yeltsin ” on possible foreign agent activities, Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko said on Thursday, adding that the probe initiated following a request by a Russian lawmaker.

"As for the check, we have started it. I do not remember who among the lawmakers sent us such a request, but we are conducting the check. It is a deep inspection ... we are not concealing anything," Sviridenko said during a meeting of the committee for the investigation of possible foreign influence on Russia's internal affairs.

The museum's administration said that there were no grounds for listing the institution as a foreign agent.

"The Yeltsin Center has reacted calmly toward the media reports citing Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko .

.. We are sure that the justice ministry's inspection will confirm that there are no grounds for listing the Yeltsin Center as a foreign agent," the administration said.

The Yeltsin Center was opened in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in 2015 under the auspices of the eponymous foundation. One of its main attractions is the Boris Yeltsin Museum dedicated to contemporary political Russian history and the country's first president.

A year ago, a source in the law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that Centre E ” the interior ministry's unit responsible for combating extremism ” was conducting an inspection at the Yeltsin Center to verify information about the possible distribution of extremist literature, in particular "Blowing Up Russia: Terror from Within" by Alexander Litvinenko and Yuri Felshtinsky.

