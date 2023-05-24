UrduPoint.com

Russia's Zakhar Prilepin Moved To Regular Unit From Intensive Care After Attempted Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Zakhar Prilepin, a renowned Russian writer, politician and co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia For Truth, whose car was blown up in a terrorist attack earlier in May, has been moved from an intensive care unit to a regular patient room, with his condition remaining stable, his press office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Zakhar Prilepin, a renowned Russian writer, politician and co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia For Truth, whose car was blown up in a terrorist attack earlier in May, has been moved from an intensive care unit to a regular patient room, with his condition remaining stable, his press office said on Wednesday.

"The condition of Zakhar Prilepin is stable. Today, he has been moved from an intensive care unit to a regular unit," Prilepin's press office stated, adding that "a new stage of treatement and recovery has begun."

The information on the transfer of Prilepin to a regular patient unit was later confirmed by the governor of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin.

Earlier in May, Prilepin's car was blown up on a highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Prilepin sustained injuries, while his associate, Alexander Shubin, was killed. The writer was traveling with his youngest daughter, who got out of the car several minutes before the explosion.

The main suspect in the assassination attempt, Alexander Permyakov, was apprehended by the regional police in hot pursuit later that day. He confessed during an interrogation that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

